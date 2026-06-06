Zee Short Film Contest finale: Dr Subhash Chandra announces feature film opportunity for winners

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. concluded the inaugural edition of its nationwide Zee Short Film Contest with a grand finale held at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers, industry leaders and emerging storytellers from across the country.





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The multilingual filmmaking initiative aimed to discover and promote new talent across different regional film industries. The event was attended by Dr. Subhash Chandra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., and the company's CEO Punit Goenka.Addressing the gathering, Dr. Chandra encouraged aspiring filmmakers to push creative boundaries and contribute to the future of storytelling. Punit Goenka reflected on Zee's 33-year journey in content creation and welcomed the finalists as the next generation of storytellers.The contest featured a distinguished jury panel comprising filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for Hindi, Ravi Jadhav for Marathi, Srijit Mukherjee for Bengali, P. Samuthirakani for Tamil, Hemanth Rao for Kannada and Lijo Jose Pellissery for Malayalam.Winners were announced across eight language categories, with awards presented for Best Short Film and Runner-Up Short Film. Several special awards were also handed out, including honours for Best Actor, Best Writer, Best Cinematographer, Best Editor, Best Composer, Best Comedian and Special Jury Awards.A jury roundtable moderated by film journalist Rajeev Masand was one of the highlights of the evening. The filmmakers discussed storytelling, regional cinema, technology and the changing landscape of filmmaking in India.As part of the initiative, winners of the Best Short Film category received a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, while runner-up films were awarded Rs 2.5 lakh each. Winners in the special categories received Rs 1 lakh each.Dr. Subhash Chandra also announced a development opportunity for finalists. The top two finalists from each language category will get a chance to pitch an original feature film script to Zee Studios. One project will be selected for development and production by the studio.The event marked the conclusion of a nationwide search for emerging talent and highlighted Zee's efforts to support aspiring filmmakers and create opportunities for new voices in Indian cinema.