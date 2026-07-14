Zeenat Aman backs Sonam Wangchuk, urges government to open dialogue amid hunger strike

Zeenat posted an image of Sonam Wangchuk on her Instagram handle and wrote, “My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike. I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk“…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”