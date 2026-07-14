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Zeenat Aman backs Sonam Wangchuk, urges government to open dialogue amid hunger strike

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman voiced support for Sonam Wangchuk during his 17-day hunger strike, calling on the government to engage in peaceful dialogue and praising his contributions to education and environmental conservation.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Zeenat Aman backs Sonam Wangchuk, urges government to open dialogue amid hunger strike
Image Credit: @thezeenataman/instagram

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