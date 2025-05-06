Zeenat Aman Reveals Ishaan Khatter Left Her Charmed On 'The Royals' Set

Mumbai: Yesteryear diva, Zeenat Aman will next be seen as Maji Sahiba in the much-awaited drama, "The Royals". Through her latest Instagram post, Zeenat thanked the team for keeping her comfortable during the shoot.

Sharing that shoots now tend to leave her exhausted due to age, she wrote on her IG, "This post is NOT studio-mandated. It’s my honest and earnest appreciation for the teamwork and effort that went into creating The Royals. The truth is that as I get older, shoot schedules leave me exhausted. At the end of a 10 to 12 hour workday that involves tedious time in the makeup chair, heavy costumes and jewellery, searing heat and frenzied activity, I am left with swollen ankles and drooping eyes. It’s all quite unglamorous, but then I watch myself on screen and see what a coup the team managed. My character Maji Sahiba is absolutely entitled, queenly, tart, and intimidating, just as she was scripted!

Lauding co-star Ishaan Khatter for looking after her on the set, Zeenat added, "Now, while every member of the cast and crew did their best to ensure my comfort, I must admit I am most charmed by the young Mr. Khatter. Here is a boy whose star is on the rise, yet he made it a point to prioritise my wellbeing. From assisting me down the stairs to my vehicle, to bringing me fresh ginger ale to sip on between takes and conjuring up cushions for the uncomfortable plastic chair I had to sit on during readings, he exhibited the courtesies and grace I thought had become virtues of the past."

Praising his work ethic, she said, "I also witnessed his immense dedication to his work as he honed his horse-riding and dancing skills to really embody his royal character."

"@ishaankhatter, you have an ally in me and I give you all my blessings for a successful career (and meaningful personal life)." Zeenat concluded.

Backed by Pritish Nandy Communications, the project also stars Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

Helmed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, "The Royals" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 9 May.