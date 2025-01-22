Zeenat Aman Reveals She Nearly Choked On Her BP Medicine, 'I Made Frantic Calls To My Son...'

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman recently shared a nerve-wracking experience on her Instagram account, revealing that she nearly choked on her blood pressure medication in the middle of the night.

The candid post shared on her Instagram handle gave insight into the actress's life beyond the limelight.

In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat recounted the ordeal that took place after a long day of work. "At the risk of sounding like an old lady suffocating on her tablets, allow me to share with you what happened last night," she wrote, sharing details of the event that left her panicked.

According to the actress, after a busy day at a studio in Andheri East, she returned home to her ecstatic dog, Lily, and proceeded with her nightly routine.

"My very last task before I could surrender to sleep was to take my blood pressure medication," Zeenat wrote.

However, things took an unexpected turn when the pill got stuck in her throat. "I popped the pill into my mouth, took a sip of water, and then felt my breath catch. There it was, this little pill lodged in my throat. Too far down to regurgitate and too far up to swallow."

As panic began to set in, Zeenat was left alone at home with only her pets for company. Despite multiple attempts to drink more water, the pill remained stuck.

"There was nobody at home with me other than the dog and the five cats, and panic began to set in," she shared.

In a desperate attempt to get help, she made frantic calls to her son, Zahaan, who abandoned his plans to rush to her aid.

Once Zahaan arrived, they managed to reach the doctor, who reassured them that the pill would eventually dissolve. "We finally got through to the doctor who said it would dissolve in time, and I spent the next few hours sipping warm water and waiting," Zeenat recalled.

The experience left her reflecting on the importance of patience in difficult situations.

"I woke up this morning feeling a little sheepish about the ordeal. But having been through it, I feel the need to contrive a metaphor from the experience," she wrote.

The actress described how her panic over the pill mirrored life's challenges, emphasizing the value of patience, restraint, and equanimity.

"The pill is a metaphor for that situation. It was all I could think about, its discomfort was intense, I sought solutions from others, but ultimately all I could do was practice patience and control over my own fears," she wrote.

Zeenat concluded her post by writing, "Sometimes it's important to tackle an issue head-on. To confront, challenge, and change. But sometimes a situation requires those other softer acts of patience, restraint, and equanimity."

On a professional note, Zeenat Aman fans can look forward to her upcoming projects.

She will be seen next in the Netflix series 'The Royals' and the film 'Bun Tikki', starring alongside Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.