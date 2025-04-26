Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2891745https://zeenews.india.com/people/zeenat-aman-shares-health-update-from-hospital-recovering-after-undergoing-medical-procedure-2891745.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ZEENAT AMAN

Zeenat Aman Shares Health Update From Hospital, Recovering After Undergoing Medical Procedure

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is recovering well after undergoing a medical procedure and is currently resting in the recovery room.

|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 09:10 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zeenat Aman Shares Health Update From Hospital, Recovering After Undergoing Medical Procedure (Image: @thezeenataman/Instagram)

Mumbai: Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has said she is recuperating well in the "recovery room" of a hospital here after being admitted for a pending medical procedure.

The 73-year-old actor posted a series of pictures from the hospital bed on her Instagram handle last evening. In one of them, the veteran star is seen covering one of her eyes.

“Hello from the recovery room! I won’t blame you for thinking I’ve abandoned my social media aspirations. My profile has, after all, been quite silent and half-hearted of late. As the great Indian saying goes - What to do?” Aman wrote without divulging details about the reason behind her hospitalisation.

The actor said she had been caught up with the medical procedure which is the reason why she was missing from social media. However, she didn't reveal any details about the medical procedure.

“But now that I am emerging on the other side of this experience, I’m feeling inspired to continue storytelling on Instagram. You see, there’s nothing like the sombre, clinical cold of a hospital to remind one of what it means to be alive and have a voice!

"So, expect more cinematic crumbs, more personal history, more fashion, more dogs and cats, and yes… most definitely more opinion,” Aman said.

Known for her work in films like “Hare Rama Hare Krishna”, “Don”, “Dum Maro Dum”, and “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, the veteran actor enjoys a huge popularity on Instagram, courtesy her candid posts where she often shares anecdotes from her decades-long career in Hindi cinema.

Aman celebrated completing two years on the social media platform, where she has also crossed eight lakh followers.

"I started the journey with trepidation that transitioned to empowerment that tipped into disillusionment that has now moved on to fresh curiosity," she said.

“I love what this platform allows me, but there’s something about the machinations of monetised social media that’s unsettling," she added.

At the same time, she reminded her followers that Instagram is "NOT reality".

"Gone are the days of simple TV and print advertisements where it was clear - a celeb sells a product. Endorsements can now be insidious and unannounced, followers bought, images unrecognisably photoshopped and likes manufactured! It’s a point of pride for me that we have grown this community without indulging in these borderline unethical gimmicks.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Several fans and industry colleagues like Sanjay Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, and others wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Aman’s actor friend Nafisa Ali said, “Big hug, my beautiful friend. Hope the healing is fast. Blessings and love.”

Aman is currently awaiting the release of her Netflix series “The Royals” on May 9.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK