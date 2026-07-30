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Zendaya calls Tom Holland her ‘best friend,’ says their journey together is a 'privilege'

Zendaya opened about her personal and professional journey with husband Tom Holland and called him her 'best friend'. She also added that, Spider-Man franchise has been 'a privilege' on how they are growing together all these years. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Zendaya calls Tom Holland her ‘best friend,’ says their journey together is a 'privilege'
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