The popular podcast Game Changers, hosted by film trade analyst Komal Nahta, continues to be a treasure trove of entertainment industry insights, bringing some of Bollywood’s brightest minds into engaging conversations. In a recent episode, Zoya Akhtar graced the show, adding her unique perspective to the dialogue.

During a rapid-fire round, Komal threw an interesting question at Zoya—if given a chance, which Shah Rukh Khan film would she have loved to direct, Pathaan or Jawan? Without a moment's hesitation, Zoya responded, "Jawan."

Both Pathaan and Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, turned out to be massive blockbusters in 2023, breaking box office records and earning critical acclaim. However, it was the action-packed and socially charged narrative of Jawan that clearly resonated with Zoya's directorial sensibilities.

With Game Changers, Komal Nahta is reshaping the landscape of cinema conversations, offering fans a deeper look into the minds of industry stalwarts. Catch more revealing moments on the Game Changers YouTube channel!