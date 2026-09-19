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Zubeen Garg death anniversary: BJP Organises blood donation camps, AASU demands justice

Assam paid tribute to music icon Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary with state-wide blood donation camps organised by the BJP, memorial gatherings at Zubeen Khetra, and cultural programmes marking the occasion.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
Zubeen Garg death anniversary: BJP Organises blood donation camps, AASU demands justice
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Zubeen Garg death anniversary: BJP Organises blood donation camps, AASU demands justice
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