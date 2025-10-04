Zubeen Garg Death: Assam CM Announces Probe By HC Judge-Led Panel; ED, I-T Likely To Join Investigation

New Delhi: The untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg has sent shockwaves across the nation. As fans and well-wishers await developments in the investigation into his mysterious death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the formation of a one-man inquiry commission headed by the Gauhati High Court to probe the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The commission will be led by Gauhati High Court Justice Soumitra Saikia.

According to a Times of India report, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) Department are likely to join the probe into alleged financial crimes linked to Shyamkanu Mahanta, the arrested chief organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, where Zubeen was scheduled to perform.

Zubeen Garg's Demise

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore while swimming. Two autopsies have been conducted since the renowned singer’s death — one in Singapore and another in Assam. Both procedures reportedly did not reveal any foul play directly related to his death.

An Indian Express report stated that Garg is believed to have lost consciousness while swimming during a yacht outing in Singapore and was declared dead after being taken to the Singapore General Hospital. Singapore authorities later issued the death certificate, citing the cause of death as “drowning.”

The commission will inquire into the facts and the sequence of events that led to Zubeen’s death and investigate any possible foul play by individuals or authorities.

Over 60 FIRs have been filed across Assam demanding justice.

So far, four arrests have been made in connection with the case — including Zubeen’s drummer Shekhar Goswami, co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta, Singapore North East Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma — by the Assam SIT.