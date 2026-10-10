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Zubeen Garg death case: Gauhati High Court grants bail to co-singer Amritprava Mahanta

The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to co-singer Amritprava Mahanta in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of late singer Zubeen Garg.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Zubeen Garg death case: Gauhati High Court grants bail to co-singer Amritprava Mahanta
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Zubeen Garg death case: Gauhati High Court grants bail to co-singer Amritprava Mahanta
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