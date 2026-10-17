Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Zubeen Garg death case: Gauhati High Court grants bail to suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipon Garg

Zubeen Garg death case: Gauhati High Court grants bail to suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipon Garg

Suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipon Garg secured bail from the Gauhati High Court in the ongoing Special Investigation Team probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
Zubeen Garg death case: Gauhati High Court grants bail to suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipon Garg
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Zubeen Garg death case: Gauhati High Court grants bail to suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipon Garg
2
3
4
5