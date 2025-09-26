Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday arrested musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was part of the yacht trip in Singapore linked to the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Goswami has been a long-time associate of the late singer, and he accompanied the music maestro in Singapore.

Officials confirmed that Goswami has been taken into custody for questioning, though details of the allegations against him and whether formal charges will be pressed are yet to be disclosed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, sources said that entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the Northeast festival in Singapore where Garg was scheduled to perform, may also be arrested soon.

According to sources, Mahanta is currently at the Guwahati airport and has reportedly contacted the CID expressing willingness to surrender.

In addition, several members of the Singapore Assam Association are under the scanner and could face detention.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg's Last Rites Held In Kamarkuchi Village: Assamese Singer's Wife Inconsolable, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Tributes With Full State Honours - Watch

Authorities indicated that more individuals accused of alleged irregularities surrounding the incident are likely to be apprehended in the coming days.

Notably, Assam bid an emotional farewell to music icon Zubeen Garg, who was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati.

In keeping with his wish, fans sang 'Mayabini' – the song he once said should be sung when he passed away – as thousands joined the final journey under the blazing sun.

The track, first featured in the 2001 Assamese film Daag, held a special place in the singer’s heart. The funeral procession began from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and drew massive crowds along the route.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS Pabitra Margherita, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries paid their respects.

Garg's body was laid to rest after a second autopsy confirmed no foul play in his death.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Remembers Zubeen Garg, Shares Gangster Poster With Emotional Tribute

The 52-year-old singer had died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming.

Adding to the poignant scenes, his family brought his beloved dogs – Iko, Diya, Rambo, and Maya – for a final goodbye.

Garg, whose music cut across genres, was more than just a singer for Assam – he was a cultural phenomenon who shaped a generation's soundscape.