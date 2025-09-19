Zubeen Garg Passes Away At 52: All About His Wife Garima Saikia And Family

New Delhi: Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has passed away at the age of 52 following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. The Indian music industry and his fans are mourning the loss of the iconic artist, best known for timeless songs like Ya Ali and Dil Tu Hi Bataa. He is survived by his wife Garima Saikia and their son, Gautam Garg.

Who Is Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia?

Garima Saikia Garg is a fashion designer and acclaimed film producer, known for her work in films such as Kanchanjangha, Sikaar, and Mission China.

She has built a strong following on social media, with over 209,000 followers on Instagram. Garima hails from Golaghat, Assam, and married Zubeen Garg on February 4, 2002. The couple often shared glimpses of their life, with their photos like the one taken in Mumbai frequently going viral on social media.

Zubeen Garg’s Death

According to ANI, the Northeast India Festival issued a statement confirming that Garg developed severe breathing difficulties during scuba diving. “He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” the statement read.

The singer was in Singapore to participate in the North East Festival and was scheduled to perform later that day. His sudden demise has left fans, supporters, and the Assamese community worldwide in shock and grief.

Tributes Pour In

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow, saying, "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the years to come."

Ashok Singhal, Cabinet Minister of Assam, also shared his grief on X, writing, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world."

Who Was Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg began singing at the tender age of three and released his debut album Anamika in 1992. Some of his most popular Assamese albums include Maya, Zubeenor Gaan, Xabda, Pakhi, Shishu, and Jantra.

Beyond Assam, he made a mark in Bollywood with songs for films such as Dil Se, Vaastav, Fiza, Asoka, Kaante, Gangster, and Krrish 3. His 2006 hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster: A Love Story, starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja, catapulted him to national fame and remains one of his most celebrated works.