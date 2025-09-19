Zubeen Garg’s Net Worth: Look At Late Singer’s Luxury Cars, Bikes And Assets

New Delhi: Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has passed away at the age of 52 following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. Widely regarded as one of Assam’s most popular musicians, Garg was celebrated not only for his singing but also for his work as a songwriter, actor, and composer across multiple languages.

His income streams included music sales, live concerts, film projects, and brand endorsements.

Zubeen Garg’s Net Worth

According to Pratidin Time, Garg’s net worth in 2024 was estimated at around $8 million (approximately ₹70 crore). He owned a collection of luxury vehicles, including a BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover Velar, and an Isuzu SUV with a custom coating. An avid biker, he was often spotted riding premium motorcycles.

Zubeen Garg’s Death

According to ANI, the Northeast India Festival issued a statement confirming that Garg developed severe breathing difficulties while scuba diving. “He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” the statement read.

The singer was in Singapore to participate in the North East Festival and was scheduled to perform later that day. His sudden demise has left fans, supporters, and the Assamese community worldwide in shock and grief.

Tributes Pour In

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow, saying, “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go. Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the years to come.”

Ashok Singhal, Cabinet Minister of Assam, also shared his grief on X, writing, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world.”

Who Was Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg began singing at the tender age of three and released his debut album Anamika in 1992. Some of his most popular Assamese albums include Maya, Zubeenor Gaan, Xabda, Pakhi, Shishu, and Jantra.

Beyond Assam, he made his mark in Bollywood with songs for films such as Dil Se, Vaastav, Fiza, Asoka, Kaante, Gangster, and Krrish 3. His 2006 hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster: A Love Story, starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja, catapulted him to national fame and remains one of his most celebrated works.