Zubeen Garg’s Wife Garima Breaks Down At Guwahati Airport As Assam Bids Farewell To Its Beloved Son-Video

New Delhi: The mortal remains of renowned singer Zubeen Garg were brought to Guwahati airport from Delhi on Sunday. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, received the casket and broke down inconsolably as she was seen hugging it.

The 52-year-old singer, popularly known as the "King of Humming," passed away on September 19. Fans across Assam flooded the streets of Guwahati to bid their final goodbye to the state’s beloved son.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also paid their respects at IGI Airport before the body was flown to Assam.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Taking to X, CM Sarma shared pictures of thousands lining the roads to pay tribute. He wrote, “A sea of humanity, united in according a farewell to their favourite son. He lived like a king, he is being sent to the heavens like one.”

Fans lit candles across Guwahati, while the Assam government announced that Zubeen’s mortal remains would be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai on September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for fans and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

In a statement, the government said: “The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg—an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions—will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam's beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time.”

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Passes Away At 52: All About His Wife Garima Saikia And Family

Garima Saikia Garg’s Plea

In a video message shared on Zubeen’s official Instagram, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, urged fans to maintain peace during the singer’s final journey.

“I’m asking everyone to come together, Zubeen is finally coming home. When he was with us, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen always gave that love back. I hope his final rites are peaceful. The police and state authorities are fully supporting us during this time.”

She also responded to FIRs lodged against Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sarma, defending his presence during the final journey.

“Siddharth, who has been like a brother to him from the start, will be coming along as well. You all remember that in 2020, when Zubeen had that severe seizure, Siddharth ensured his treatment and even brought him back from Mumbai by bus during lockdown. Whenever anyone criticised Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him. I urge everyone to put aside any negative feelings toward him. Tomorrow, I’ll need my people around me, and I need Siddharth’s support—without him, I won’t be able to handle everything.”

Meanwhile, the Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning in honour of Zubeen Garg.