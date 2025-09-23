Advertisement
Zubeen Garg's Last Rites Held In Kamarkuchi Village: Assamese Singer's Wife Inconsolable, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Tributes With Full State Honours - Watch

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg tragically died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, and was cremated with full state honours in his native Assam amid widespread mourning.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Assamese music fraternity and millions of fans across India were left in shock and mourning following the untimely death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. The renowned artist passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. Today, his mortal remains were brought back to his native Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur, Assam, where the final rites and cremation were performed amid a large gathering of grieving family, friends, and fans.

Tragic Loss of a Beloved Artist

Zubeen Garg, widely regarded as one of Assam’s most influential and celebrated singers, had a career spanning over two decades, during which he touched countless lives with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Passes Away: Death Certificate Lists 'Drowning' As Cause Of Demise, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Further Probe

Final Journey to Kamarkuchi: A Village Bids Farewell

The singer’s body was flown back to Assam from Singapore, and his mortal remains were received with deep sorrow in Kamarkuchi village, his ancestral home. At the crematorium, hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their respects.

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was visibly devastated, breaking down during the cremation rituals, surrounded by close family members.

State Honours and Emotional Tributes

Zubeen Garg was accorded full state honours during the cremation ceremony. A gun salute was given as a mark of respect, underscoring the importance of his contribution to the state and the nation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally attended the funeral, coordinating with the family and authorities to ensure the rites were conducted with dignity.

Gun salute given to Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg:

Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg was cremated in Kamarkuchi NC village with state honours:

In another clip, CM Sarma was seen bowing his head in prayer, paying his last respects to the beloved singer.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pay his respects to Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg:

Post-Mortem and Public Demands

Earlier in the day, a second post-mortem examination was completed at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), following public demand for an additional autopsy in Assam. This came after an initial post-mortem was conducted in Singapore.

Remembering Zubeen Garg: A Musical Legacy

Zubeen Garg was more than just a singer; he was a cultural phenomenon. With a repertoire spanning Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages, Garg’s music transcended regional boundaries.

Over his career, Zubeen released dozens of albums, contributed to numerous film soundtracks, and was an active participant in cultural and social causes. His songs often reflected themes of love, unity, and social justice, making him not only an entertainer but also a voice for change.

An Outpouring of Grief and Support

News of Zubeen Garg’s death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media and among celebrities across the country. Fans shared memories and tributes, celebrating his contribution to music and his impact on Assamese culture

