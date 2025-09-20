New Delhi: Renowned Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore, just a day before he was scheduled to perform at the 4th North East India Festival. He was 52.

A video believed to be the singer’s final footage has now surfaced on social media. The clip shows Zubeen in high spirits, smiling and jumping into the sea while wearing a life jacket. However, according to an NDTV report citing eyewitnesses, Zubeen later returned to the yacht, removed the life jacket, and re-entered the water.

Watch the video shared by the renowned paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, on social media:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Last Instagram Video

Zubeen was in Singapore to take part in the North East India Festival, scheduled for September 20 and 21 at Suntec City. Just 2 days before the incident, he had shared a video message on Instagram, inviting fans to join him at the event.

“Hi, my friends from Singapore, I am coming to Singapore tomorrow, and we are organising an event called Northeast Festival there. I am Zubeen Garg from Bollywood and Assam, Northeast. And I’ll be coming to join you, and I invite all of you to join us for this cultural event. It’s a traditional event from the Northeast. We organise it in different places, and this time we are doing it in Suntec City, Singapore. All are invited; see you there. I’ll be performing and talking to you, and be there with you. Thank you and love you, Singapore,” he said in the now-viral video.

Three-Day State Mourning Declared

In the wake of his untimely death, the Government of Assam has declared three days of state mourning from September 20 to 22. In an official statement, the government said:

“The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon. State mourning has been declared from 20th to 22nd September. During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions.”

Zubeen Garg was one of the most influential voices from the Northeast, known for his versatile music across multiple languages and contributions to cinema and social causes. His death leaves a deep void in India’s cultural and artistic landscape.