New Delhi: The mortal remains of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg were taken to his residence on Sunday after being brought to Guwahati airport from Delhi.

The Assam Chief Minister on Saturday announced the arrangements for the singer’s final journey, confirming that the public would be allowed to pay their respects from 9 am to 7 pm. Elaborate crowd management measures have also been put in place.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated that Garg’s mortal remains will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) on Sunday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg, an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions, will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects,” the tweet read.

“All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam’s beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time,” it added.

Fans Rally Tribute in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid their respects to the late singer at Delhi’s IGI Airport before his mortal remains were flown to Guwahati.

The Chief Minister also shared that a cabinet meeting will be held at 6 pm on Sunday to decide the cremation venue.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning following the singer’s death. The CMO stated that during this period, no official entertainment programs, ceremonies, or public celebrations will take place.

Zubeen Garg's Death

The sudden demise of Zubeen Garg has left a deep void among his fans both in Assam and across the country.

The 51-year-old singer tragically passed away in Singapore on Friday in a scuba diving accident. He had reportedly traveled to the country to attend the North East India Festival and was scheduled to perform on September 20.

Zubeen Garg rose to national fame with his hit song Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, starring Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut.