10 big financial changes effective from July 2026 -- ITR, credit card, PF withdrawals and more

New Delhi: July 2026 has kicked in. From ITR filing deadlines to the introduction of UPI-based PF withdrawals and revised credit card benefits --several financial deadlines are pegged to the month of July. These important financial changes are set to affect salaried employees, taxpayers, credit card users as well as domestic households.
Here are some of the major financial changes taking effect in July 2026.
1. ITR filing deadlines
The ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27 is on July 31, 2026 for taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2. This deadline applies to most salaried individuals and HUFs whose accounts do not require an audit. Failing to file your ITR by the July 31st, 2026 deadline will result in a late-filing fee, additional interest on unpaid taxes and limitations on carrying forward eligible losses to future assessment years. For non-audit businesses and professionals filing ITR-3 or ITR-4, taxpayers whose accounts are subject to tax audit and taxpayers covered under transfer pricing provisions the deadline is August 31, 2026.
2. PF withdrawals using UPI expected to begin
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch the facility where subscribers will be able to withdraw provident fund money directly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the money being transferred directly into the bank account of the member. As part of EPFO 3.0, the instant withdrawals through UPI will make withdrawals quick and hassle-free. The PF withdrawal through UPI is likely to start from July.
3. DA revision awaited
Dearness Allowance (DA) is another key development expected in July. The government revises DA hikes twice a year, once in March for the January-June period and again in September/October for the July-December period. Millions of central government employees and pensioners will closely watch the upcoming revision of the DA, a crucial component of salaries and pensions for government employees and pensioners. Millions of employees are eagerly awaiting an increase in DA which serves as a financial buffer against inflation, adjusts take-home pay and ensures purchasing power is maintained.
4. HDFC Bank credit card benefits
Starting July 1, HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card users will have to meet new quarterly spending thresholds to retain complimentary domestic airport lounge access. Eligible cardholders presently can access participating domestic airport lounges without any spend-based condition. However, access will be conditional from July. Customers will continue to receive up to three complimentary domestic lounge visits per calendar quarter but only after meeting the spending threshold. Under the revised policy, Regalia Gold customers must spend at least Rs 60,000 in the previous calendar quarter to qualify for complimentary domestic airport lounge access in the next quarter.
5. SBI Card reward point caps
SBI Card has announced changes to the reward point program for PhonePe SBI Card Purple and PhonePe SBI Card Select Black variants which will come into effect from July 2026. Effective July 1, SBI will impose monthly caps on reward points earned through various spending categories on these cards. Separate limits will apply to insurance-related spending and other categories of expenditure. The maximum reward points available on online transactions will also be reduced.
6. Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced reduction in rates for 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, effective from today, 1 July. The cost of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 2,930, down from the previous price of Rs 3,113.50. Meanwhile, price of domestic gas remains unchanged.
7. Aadhaar email update for free
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced waiver of charges payable by an Aadhaar number holder for updating email address through Aadhaar mobile application. In a latest notification, UIDAI said that users can update their email address via Aadhaar mobile app for free from July 1. Currently, update of email address in Aadhaar is being charged at Rs 75. In order to encourage more Aadhaar number holders to update their details in Aadhaar, UIDAI has decided to waive off the charges for availing service of email address update through the Aadhaar mobile application and make it free of cost for a period of six months with effect from 1 July 2026 to 31 December 2026.
8. RBI draft guidelines on financial products
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced draft guidelines that could change the way banks sell financial products like insurance and investment schemes. Starting July 1, 2026, these new rules are expected to bring more transparency, clearer consent, and fewer surprise add-ons to your account. If a bank sells you something that doesn’t match your financial profile, gives incomplete or misleading information, or pressures you into buying a product that isn’t right for you, it can still be treated as mis-selling even if you’ve signed the paperwork. In simple terms, just having your signature on a form will no longer be enough to justify a wrong or unsuitable sale.
9. Passport fees hike
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced an increase in the fee for Indian passports. The charges on a normal application for a fresh 36-page passport or renewal for adults have been raised from the existing fee of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. For a 60-page passport (adult, normal), the fee has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500. For a 36-page adult passport under the Tatkaal scheme, the fee has been raised from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000, while for a 60-page passport in the category, the fee has gone up from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.
10. Small savings scheme interest rates
The government has kept interest rates on all small savings schemes unchanged for the July-September quarter. In a notification, the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance announced that the interest rates applicable from July 1 to September 30, 2026, will remain the same as those notified for the April-June quarter.
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