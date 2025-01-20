10 Indian Banks Offering FDs With Interest Rates Of More Than 8% --Check List
Here are the latest FD rates of over 8% offered by India's leading banks.
New Delhi: For investors, fixed deposits (FDs) offer a reliable, consistent, and long-term investment return. The interest rate given on FDs varies from bank to bank and depends on the amount and duration. Several Indian banks currently offer FDs with interest rates of more than 8%.
1. NorthEast Small Finance Bank
The bank offers an interest rate of 9.% for a period of 546 days to 1111 days.
2. Unity Small Finance Bank
The bank offers an interest rate of 9% for a 1001-day tenure.
3. Suryoday Small Finance Bank
The bank offers a return of 8.60% for FDs from 2 to 3 years.
4. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
The bank offers a return of 8.50% for 2 years to 3 years.
5. Jana Small Finance Bank
The bank offers an interest rate of 8.25% for 1 to 3 years.
6. Equitas Small Finance Bank
The bank offers an interest rate of 8.25% for 888 days.
7. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
The bank offers an interest rate of 8.25% for 12 months.
8. SBM Bank India
The bank offers an interest rate of 8.25% for tenures above 18 months and less than 2 years 3 days.
9. Bandhan Bank
The bank is offering an interest rate of 8.05% for a 1-year tenure.
10. DCB Bank
The bank offers an interest rate of 8.05% for 19 months to 20 months.
