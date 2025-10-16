‘10 Right Decisions, Not 100 Stocks’: CA Nitin Kaushik’s Guide To Stock Market Success

New Delhi: Everyone dreams of striking it rich in the stock market, but few truly understand what it takes to get there. Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik believes that turning a small portfolio into Rs 10 crore isn’t about luck or shortcuts—it’s about mindset. In a post that’s now going viral, Kaushik challenges popular myths about investing and reveals that real wealth is built through patience, conviction, and disciplined decision-making—not by chasing every market trend.

The Power of Fewer, Smarter Choices

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik believes that wealth in the stock market isn’t built through endless buying and selling, but through clarity and conviction. “You don’t need 100 stocks — you need 10 right decisions, held long enough with conviction and discipline,” he said, adding, “Wealth is built not by buying often, but by thinking deeply.” Known for his blunt, practical take on investing, Kaushik laid out three essential rules for anyone looking to grow real wealth through direct stock investing — by carefully choosing and holding individual company shares rather than relying on mutual funds.

Three Rules to Build Real Wealth in Stocks

Focus on a Handful of Quality Stocks

Diversification doesn’t mean owning dozens of companies. “Diversify, but don’t overdo it,” Kaushik advises. “The best investors hold a handful of quality businesses they understand deeply. Beyond that, you’re just diluting returns.”

Know When to Let Go

Loyalty belongs to people, not stocks. “If your investment thesis doesn’t hold, get out. Don’t rationalize bad performance. Stocks don’t owe you anything,” he warns.

Stay Vigilant and Informed

Successful investors keep a close eye on their holdings. “Read quarterly results, listen to management calls, study balance sheets, and watch price action,” Kaushik says. “Markets reward those who do the homework.”

Direct Stocks or Mutual Funds: Which Works Best for You?

Choosing between direct stocks and mutual funds depends on your time, skill, and appetite for risk. Direct stocks give you full control and the excitement of picking winners, but they require constant research and vigilance. Mutual funds, meanwhile, provide professional management and built-in diversification — a safer, hands-off option for busy investors.

Kaushik stresses that no method is a guaranteed shortcut to wealth. “The biggest myth is that stock market wealth comes from frequent trading. It comes from staying invested in a few right businesses through cycles of fear and greed,” he says.