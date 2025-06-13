10 Small Finance Banks Offering High FD Rates To Senior Citizens: Check FD Rates June 2025

New Delhi: In two monetary policy meetings in February and April 2025, the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by a total of 50 basis points. As a result, interest rates on fixed deposits have been drastically reduced by some major banks. However, some small finance banks continue to offer senior citizens competitive FD rates of up to 9.10 percent

Here’s a look at the 10 small finance banks that are offering high FD rates to senior citizens.

1. Unity Small Finance Bank

The bank offers interest rates ranging from 4.50 percent to 9.10 percent on FDs for 7 days to 5 years tenure for senior citizens. The highest rate of 9.10 percent is provided to senior citizens on 1001 days tenure. The deposit interest rate stands revised from March 11, 2025.

2. North East Small Finance Bank

The bank offers interest rates ranging from 4 percent to 9 percent on FDs of 7 days to 120 months for senior citizens. The highest rate of the bank is 9 percent for senior citizens. This rate is for amounts up to Rs 3 crores.

3. Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The bank offers interest rates ranging from 4.40 percent to 8.80 percent on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The highest rate of the bank is 8.80 percent for senior citizens on above 30 to 36 months. The rates are effective from June 1, 2025.

4. Shivalik Small Finance Bank

The bank offers interest rates ranging from 4 percent to 8.80 percent on FDs ranging from 7 days to 120 months. The highest rate of the bank is 8.80 percent for senior citizens on 18 months to 24 months tenure. This rate is for amounts less than Rs 3 crores. The rates are effective from May 16, 2025.

5. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

The bank offers interest rates ranging from 4.50 percent to 8.75 percent on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The highest rate of the bank is 8.75 percent for senior citizens for 2 years and up to 3 years tenure. This rate is for deposits less than Rs 3 crores. The rates are effective from May 5, 2025.

6. Jana Small Finance Bank

The maximum interest rate of Jana Bank is 8.75 percent which is being given on 365 days to 3 years tenure.

7. DCB Bank

The bank offers interest ranging from 4.25 percent to 8.25 percent on FDs ranging from 7 days to 120 months. The highest rate of the bank is 8.25 percent for senior citizens for 15 months tenure. The interest rates are effective from May 7, 2025.

8. SBM Bank

The bank offers a maximum interest of 8.10 percent on 18 months to 2 years tenure. Senior citizens get 0.50% additional interest on this. The interest rates are effective from June 12, 2025.

9. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The bank offers a maximum interest rate of 8.05 percent. Senior citizens get 0.50 percent additional interest. The rate is for amounts less than Rs 3 crores. The interest rates are effective from April 24, 2025.

10. Equitas Small Finance Bank

The bank offers a maximum interest rate of 8.03 percent on 888 days tenure. Senior citizens get additional interest ranging from 0.50% to 0.60%. The interest rates are effective from June 7, 2025.