190 Multi-Speciality Hospitals newly empaneled under CGHS Delhi and NCR: Check full list of hospitals

New Delhi: Under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) for government employees, the Additional Director (CGHS Delhi) has issued an office memorandum, thereby adding new Multi-Speciality Hospitals in Delhi & NCR. In its latest OM, it has been announced that the empanelment will remain valid for three years i.e., till 2029.
"The empanelment shall remain valid for a period of three (03) years from the date of issue of this Office Memorandum. The empanelment is subject to the terms and conditions stipulated in the Office Memorandum dated 22.12.2025. The empanelled hospitals shall strictly adhere to all the terms and conditions mentioned therein, as well as to the guidelines/instructions issued by CGHS from time to time," said the Office of the Additional Director, CGHS (HQ), Delhi.
The office memorandum has further clarified that Health Care Organizations (HCOs) shall claim NABH/NABL rates only for those investigations/procedures which are duly NABH/NABL accredited.
Full list of 190 Multi-Speciality Hospitals under CGHS Delhi & NCR
Check out the below mentioned link for list of 190 hospitals added as fresh empanelment of multi-speciality hospitals under CGHS Delhi & NCR
cghs.mohfw.gov.in/AHIMSG5/PublicFileDownload/MTEwNjIwMjYxNjM1MzdfT00gZm9yIDE5MCBNdWx0aS1TcGVjaWFsaXR5IEhvc3BpdGFsLnBkZl5DaXJjdWxhcg
Permanent Advance limits revised upto Rs 1 lakh
Earlier, in March this year, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had issued an office memorandum (OM) regarding Enhancement of Permanent Advance (Imprest Money) in respect of CGHS Units/Wellness Centres and Offices of Additional Directors, CGHS.
The approval of the competent authority for enhancement of Permanent Advance (Imprest Money) aims to meet the contingent expenditure ( both recurring and non-recurring) in respect of CGHS Units/Wellness Centres/AYUSH Wellness Centres, Field Offices and Offices of Additional Directors, CGHS, to meet routine day-to-day contingent and emergent expenditure and to ensure smooth functioning of CGHS units.
Accordingly, the revised limits of Permanent Advance has been made as follows
The Permanent Advance shall be sanctioned, operated and regulated in accordance with Rule 322 of the General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017, Para 10.12.2 of the Civil Accounts Manual, 2024, and extant instructions issued from time to time. There shall be no upper limit on the Imprest Money per annum, said the OM.
The OM has asked all Additional Directors, CGHS, Officer-in-Charge of CGHS Wellness Centres, CGHS Units and Field units to take necessary action accordingly.
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