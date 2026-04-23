2% DA hike adds just Rs 360: Is it enough to beat inflation?

New Delhi: The recent 2 percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees has once again sparked debate over whether such hikes are enough to deal with rising living costs. For a Group C employee earning the minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000, this increase translates to just Rs 360 more per month — an amount many say barely makes a difference in today’s economy.

Dearness Allowance is meant to help government employees cope with inflation by adjusting salaries in line with rising prices. However, with the cost of essentials like food, fuel, rent, and transport continuing to climb, employees argue that the latest hike falls short of providing real relief.

Also Read: DA revised to 60%, Govt issues circular on arrears; 'basic pay' in revised pay structure means...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For many lower and middle-income government workers, monthly budgets are already stretched thin. A few hundred rupees extra does little to offset the steady increase in household expenses. Over the past few years, inflation has impacted everything from grocery bills to school fees, making it harder for families to maintain their standard of living.

Employee unions and experts have pointed out that while DA hikes are revised periodically, they often lag behind actual price rises experienced on the ground. The gap between income growth and real expenses continues to widen, especially for those at the lower end of the pay scale.

This has renewed calls for the early implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The Pay Commission typically reviews salary structures, allowances, and pensions of central government employees, aiming to bring them in line with current economic realities. Many believe that a comprehensive revision under the 8th CPC could provide more meaningful financial relief than incremental DA hikes.

Currently, the 7th Pay Commission remains in effect, and while it has seen periodic DA revisions, critics argue that it no longer fully reflects present-day inflation levels. With economic pressures mounting, employees are increasingly pushing for a broader restructuring of pay.

The government, on its part, has maintained that DA revisions are based on established formulas linked to inflation indicators. However, for employees facing real-world price increases every day, the numbers tell a different story.