2-Day Nationwide Bank Strike In March 2025; Dates Are...

New Delhi: Bank unions have given a two-day nationwide strike call beginning March 24 to press for their various demands, including a 5-day work week and adequate recruitment in all cadres.

The strike call given by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of 9 bank employees association, is also pitched for filling up the post of workmen/officer directors in public sector banks.

After due discussions and deliberations, it has been decided to launch an agitational programme culminating in two days of continuous strike on March 24 and 25, 2025, UFBU said in a statement on Friday.

Besides, the UFBU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the recent directives of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) on performance review and performance-linked incentives, which threaten job security and create division amongst employees.

The UFBU alleged that micro-management of PSBs on policy matters by the DFS undermined the autonomy of respective boards.

It also demanded resolution of residual issues pending with Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and for amending Gratuity Act to increase the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh on the lines of scheme for government employees along with exemption from income tax.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

AIBOC has decided to change the strike dates aligning with the dates as decided by UFBU being one of the major constituents of UFBU, its general secretary Rupam Roy said.

Earlier, AIBOC had threatened to go on a two-day nationwide strike on February 24–25, 2025.