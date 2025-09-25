2025 Indian Railways Festive Bonus: Rs 1,865 Crore PLB, DA Hike News, 8th Pay Commission Fast-Tracked—Who Qualifies And What To Expect

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given its approval for a major Rs 1,865.68-crore Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to Indian Railways staff for the financial year 2024-25, calling it a festive season “Diwali gift” for lakhs of employees. More than 10.91 lakh non-gazetted workers, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers, station masters, supervisors, technicians and clerical staff will benefit from this decision. Under the scheme, each eligible employee will receive a bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages, with the maximum payout capped at Rs 17,951 per person. Gazetted officers and senior administrative staff are excluded, restricting the benefit to Group ‘C’ non-gazetted categories.

Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?

The PLB is specifically targeted at non-gazetted railway staff to reward their dedication and exceptional performance. Eligible employees across various departments will receive 78 days of wage-equivalent bonus, ensuring a meaningful addition to their earnings. This annual payout recognises the hard work of front-line staff while excluding higher-ranking gazetted officers and senior administrative personnel.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bonus Timed Before Festivals to Boost Spending

This incentive is traditionally paid before Durga Puja and Dussehra, and the government is expected to credit the amount ahead of the festivals. By giving railway staff extra spending power at the start of the festive period, the measure is likely to boost retail, transport, and services sectors as workers use the bonus for shopping, travel, and household expenses. This well-timed bonus acts as both a reward and an economic stimulus.

Recognising Indian Railways’ Record Performance

The Cabinet linked the PLB to Indian Railways’ record-breaking performance in 2024-25, when it handled 1,614.90 million tonnes of freight and transported nearly 7.3 billion passengers. The government stated that the bonus acts not only as a reward for these achievements but also as a motivational tool to sustain high productivity and operational efficiency in the coming years.

Upcoming Dearness Allowance Hike Adds to Benefits

Adding to the festive cheer, the PLB announcement comes alongside reports that the Centre is preparing to announce the next Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in the first week of October. This would ensure employees receive the revised DA along with arrears in their September salary. DA and Dearness Relief (DR) are revised twice a year based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) and are taxable under existing income-tax rules.

8th Central Pay Commission in the Pipeline

Government employees are also watching developments on the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally announced the new commission in January, with an intended rollout date of 1 January 2026. The framework for its constitution and terms of reference is still under discussion, and the process may soon be fast-tracked to give clarity to employees on their future pay structure.

Financial Boost and Economic Impact at a Glance

Overall, the Cabinet’s decision provides a double benefit — immediate financial relief for railway workers ahead of major festivals and a stimulus for the broader economy. It also recognises the crucial role of Indian Railways staff in delivering record levels of freight and passenger movement across the country, while motivating employees to maintain high standards of service and efficiency.