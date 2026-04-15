22 years old startup employee quits job for delivery gigs, says he can earn Rs 40,000 per month

New Delhi: A startup founder has sparked widespread debate online after revealing that a young employee working with him quit to pursue delivery work. Akshat Jain, founder of Seeco Wealth, revealed that a 22-year-old employee working in his wealth management firm in Chennai quit his stable office job to work as a delivery driver. The employee saw higher earning potential in delivery work and claimed he could earn Rs 40,000 per month through delivery gigs.

Jain said in an X post that the employee had great potential. Jain said that the office was grooming him, provided him with books and taught him AI. The founder said that employee was seemingly satisfied and was capable of leading a department in five years.

Jain explained that the employee started doing delivery work on the weekends to make extra income and later realised that he could earn more that way. The employee later resigned saying he could earn 35-40k by doing delivery work.

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The founder said that he tried to explain to the employee that his health would not allow him to continue working for more than five years. The founder also told the employee that there is no career growth in delivery work and that he would not develop any corporate skills.

Our admin staff resigned today - he is 22, extremely talented and we were also grooming him - we'd give him books, taught him ai and he was seemingly satisfied. He could go onto lead a department in 3-5 years



Then he started doing delivery work on the weekends to make extra… https://t.co/Utt4OepJB0 — Akshat Jain, CFA (@akshat96jain) April 13, 2026

Netizens React

The post drew widespread discussion on social media with many users criticising Jain for not paying his employee a liveable wage to the point where he quit in favour of delivery work.

One user said, "Nice way to say that you were paying him by grooming him rather than paying him enough to survive. If he left you for 35k delivery job then it's easy to understand how much you were paying him. Food on plate is more important to most people rather than AI books and grooming for corporate skills."

Another user said, "R u paying him 15-20k even after u know he is talented, that's called exploitation is simple words, Although it's his mistake as well, that instead of switching at better pay he indulge himself in delivery work whixh offer no skills and no growth."

A user commented, "Imagine paying skilled people peanuts that they realize gig work can earn better. Total exploitation."

One user said, "This story reflects more on your low pay and lousy work environment than the hard work he's putting in for himself. Reflect and change. People always leave a bad boss and money talks bullshit walks."