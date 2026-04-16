24 years old IIT Delhi grad leaves Rs 17 LPA job; flags toxic work culture, highlights issue of misselling in banking sector

New Delhi: A 24 years old IIT Delhi graduate has created a lot of social media buzz for highlighting toxic culture at his workplace. In an Instagram video, he also highlighted how sales pressures were so high, that practices like misselling became common.

Among other issues that are common traits of a toxic workplace were brief lunch hours -- as little as 15 minutes, scarcity of leaves, denial of sick leaves, the Instagram user who goes by the name Chirag Madaan said.

A very pertinent issue that he raised was massive sales pressure. He said that employees were expected to close deals worth up to Rs 10 crore. Failing to meet the target would set their parameters to ZERO again.

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Madaan highlighted the misselling practices that were rampant in the bank. He said that he would be shocked how customers would be sold financial instruments which were redundant in the market condition.

Netizens react

The Instagram post has received massive buzz on internet, with many resonating with the issues faced by Madaan.

"In most of the sectors, situation is same. We all are struggling in a bullshit system," said one user.

Another wrote, "Good decision. But at first place with IIT background you should not have joined Banking sector that also in Sales . It is not your piece of Cake. Now a days Branch Banking has become point of Sales only where they sale every thing like ULIP , Mutual Funds, Insurance policies etc. You try in Tech field and will get good career path there."

A third wrote, "I also left my 24 lpa bank job ,and now working on my own venture.i used to be on call while eating my lunch."

A user commented, "Why did you join then..if there was so misconceptions towards customers regarding fake missell...I doubt the bank itself even good private banks can't mislead regarding RBI is enforced to follow guidelines while selling any product of a bank."

