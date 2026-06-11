25-year-old BPO professional left job to start cloud kitchen; left with mounting debt of Rs 70 lakh

New Delhi: A young entrepreneur who started a small cloud kitchen ended up with a mounting debt of Rs 70 lakh. Currently, the entrepreneur is struggling with loan repayments and a poor credit score and is unsure whether to take out a mortgage top-up to launch a small business again or give up on entrepreneurship and take a job.

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The 25-year-old entrepreneur has turned to Reddit for advice after his restaurant business failed and he was left with Rs 70 lakh in debt. He said that he left his BPO job and started a small cloud kitchen in 2023 with Rs 2 lakh borrowed from extended family. He said that the business fared well initially and that he expanded it further.

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The entrepreneur said that more borrowing was used to finance each expansion. He said, "What started as a Rs 2 lakh project gradually turned into nearly Rs 1 crore of debt." He said that the mortgage loan was Rs 45 lakh, private lenders were Rs 40-45 lakh and total peak debt was Rs 1 crore. He said that although the restaurant generated revenue, the debt burden became impossible to sustain. "Cash flow was constantly being drained by interest and repayments," he said.

The entrepreneur said that eventually his mother’s family helped with Rs 30 lakh. At present, his remaining debt is Rs 70 lakh and mortgage EMI is Rs 67,000 per month. He said, "My CIBIL score is badly damaged."

The entrepreneur said that he is currently considering opening a small cafe. However, the issue is that he no longer has any access to easy funding. He said, "I have already borrowed from almost everyone I could while trying to keep the previous business alive."

Seeking help from fellow Redditors, the entrepreneur asked if it would be a bad idea to take a top-up on the mortgage loan. He is also wondering whether he should avoid entrepreneurship completely and focus on getting a job.

Netizens React

As the post went viral, several social media users advised the entrepreneur not to take another loan and instead opt for a job to pay off the debt.

One user commented, "Where is the sanity when you have 70L debt, and already took 30L from relatives? I really do not understand what logic brings somebody to this point outside of medical emergencies."

A user commented, "You accumulated debt with shiny object syndrome, and didn't really pay attention to business fundamentals. Do you think you'll be able to fix things next time around? Your shiny object fixation isn't going to disappear."

Another user commented, "Been in the industry for long..this is a very ruthless industry and need very deep pockets Pick any job,start a home care list it on aggregators cook yourself. Keep menu very simple build it brick by brick."

One user said, "Start the cloud kitchen again - run that to pay off the debt, I didn’t understand the need the expand and need to move to a larger location. 1000’s of business fail due to this very mindset.