New Delhi: Reality TV show Shark Tank India has provided a stage to tens of startups that showcased their unique products and services. Several companies that were successful in raising funds from the sharks aka investors on the show are now making it big in the business corridors.

The story of one such company and its team member was recently shared by Shark Tank investor Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of Boat.

In a post on X Gupta quipped that he couldn’t make money in Nvidea Chips, but he made money in Bhujiya Chips.

"My ₹12 lack investment has turned into ₹40 crore in a company almost nobody wanted to invest in… Let’s Try from S1 of Shark Tank," he wrote.

Gupta said that he was never an 'Excel sheet investor'. He said he doesn't invest in founders, nor formulas.

"333x return in 4 years (~33,233%) Some call it luck, but I call it instinct. I call it backing passion, madness & hunger. Also, this is the best outcome in Shark Tank India history, yet," he wrote on X.

Aman Gupta, The Most Popular Judge On Shark Tank India

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of Boat, has become one of the most popular sharks/judges on Sony's reality show "Shark Tank India." He is the judge on both season 1 & 2 of Shark Tank India.

Aman Gupta Is Shark Tank India's Most Active Shark

A Redseer Strategy Consultants report released in July 2023, said over Rs 1 billion was invested in the deals on Shark Tank India including season 1 & 2. Aman Gupta was the most active shark securing 70 deals with a total investment of INR 246 Mn. Closely behind Aman were Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar securing 67 and 62 deals, with total investments of INR 215.5 Mn and INR 206.6 Mn, respectively. Six out of a total of eight sharks who appeared on the show preferred businesses in the Food & Beverages industry, while the remaining preferred to invest in healthcare.