36-Year-Old Amasses Rs 1 Crore Net Worth As A Sole Earner And Without Any Inheritance; Reddit Post Goes Viral

New Delhi: A Reddit post has sparked widespread discussion after a 36-year-old user revealed crossing a Rs 1 crore net worth as a sole earner. In the post, the redditor explained how the milestone was achieved without any inheritance, RSUs or onsite work.

Sharing the post as purely "a personal milestone", the redditor outlined his personal financial journey based on a single income. The user wrote, "Everything here has been built gradually over the last few years through consistent saving, disciplined investing and consciously avoiding lifestyle inflation."

The user said that he started working in 2016 but began investing significantly after 2022. The user invested in gold, mutual funds, stocks, debt and an emergency fund. The user said that the overall net worth could have been over Rs 1.3 crore but Rs 30 lakhs went towards a home down payment. The primary residence is currently valued at Rs 90 lakh with an outstanding home loan of Rs 63 lakh and a monthly EMI of Rs 55,000.

The redditor said that he lived a frugal life with no luxury spending. "Only major expense and hobby is travelling. Dedicated travel fund started this year. The goal has never been luxury. It is long-term stability, flexibility and eventually financial independence," he wrote.

The user said that he aims to have enough corpus and cash flows in his later life. "I do not chase a fixed FIRE number, but I am roughly aiming for financial flexibility in my mid-to-late 40s, which should be around Rs 4–5 Cr. The idea is to have enough corpus and cash flows so that work becomes optional, not mandatory."

Netizens reactions

The post quickly went viral with many users describing his journey as purely inspirational.

A user commented, "It is always that first crore is tough, many more crores to ckme now.. Good job brother, this is an inspiration for many out here and much better than those who post about 10cr at age of 20."

Another user commented, "Finally a post which many can relate with and is looking genuine. All the best."

A user said, "This is so refreshingly realistic, please also keep funds set aside for a rainy day. I keep around 3 months of expenses in an account apart from liquid investments."