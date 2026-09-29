5-day banking demand: IBA forms high-level committee to discuss proposal with bank unions

New Delhi: The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has constituted a high-level committee to discuss the implementation of five-day banking, according to IBA's letter dated September 29, 2026. The committee is meant to address the demands by the bank unions that led to the proposed nationwide September strike.
It comprises senior bank officials and members of bank unions, and was formed after the meeting between the IBA and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on September 27, 2026.
Members of the committee
Bank of India MD and CEO Raineesh Karnatak will be the chairman of the committee, while Punjab National Bank MD and CEO Ashok Chandra will serve as the alternate chairman. They will represent IBA along with other members, including Indian Bank MD and CEO Binod Kumar, IDBI Bank MD and CEO Rakesh Sharma, and State Bank of India MD (HR & CDO) G S Rana.
The UFBU representatives include General Secretary of AIBEA C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary of AIBOC Rupam Roy, General Secretary of NCBE L Chandrasekhar, General Secretary of AIBOA Sanjay Khan, General Secretary of BEFI Debasish B Choudhary, General Secretary of INBOC Prem Makkar, and General Secretary of INBEF O P Sharma.
Why is the committee formed?
UFBU proposed a three-day nationwide bank strike over various demands, including the delay in the implementation of five-day banking, differences regarding the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and issues related to dearness allowance, the National Pension Scheme and more.
In a statement, UFBU claimed that the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had agreed to the five-day banking proposal under the 12th Bipartite Settlement/9th Joint Note signed on March 8, 2024. The proposal also discusses the working hours to be increased by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday. The arrangement, however, remains pending for two years after it was recommended to the government.
The scheduled strike was deferred after a late-night meeting between the United Forum of Bank Unions and the Indian Banks' Association on Sunday. According to a UFBU circular dated September 27, the two sides reached an understanding on several issues, including five-day banking.
What are the demands?
Bank unions demand that all Saturdays be declared holidays, thus effectively applying a five-day work week for bank employees. Currently, public sector banks observe the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays, while the banks remain operational on other Saturdays.
Another major issue relates to the performance-linked incentive (PLI). Unions demanded that the provisions under the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme be linked to the overall performance of the bank and be uniform for employees and officers up to Scale VII. The Ministry of Finance has now kept the Scheme of Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) to Executives of Public Sector Banks in abeyance.
UFBU is an umbrella body representing seven bank employee and officer unions and claims to represent nearly 90 per cent of the country's banking workforce.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.