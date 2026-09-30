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5 financial changes in October 2026: Bulk FD rates, LPG KYC, UPI MDR and more

Regulations around Bulk FDs, UPI merchant payments, SBI ATM transactions, and authentication of LPG cylinders are either going to change or meet their deadline. While stepping into the new month, know these important dates and changes that may affect your finances.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
5 financial changes in October 2026: Bulk FD rates, LPG KYC, UPI MDR and more

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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