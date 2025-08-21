5 Major Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Today, 21 Aug 2025: Coal India, RVNL, HAL & More– Full Details

New Delhi: Several well-known companies, including Coal India, RVNL, HAL, Thomas Cook, and Honda India Power, are trading ex-dividend today, August 21, 2025. This means investors who hold shares in these companies as of today will not be eligible for the upcoming dividend payout. These firms have set August 21 as the record date to determine which shareholders qualify to receive dividends — an important detail for investors keeping an eye on income-generating stocks.

What Does Dividend Mean?

A dividend is a portion of a company's profits that is shared with its shareholders as a reward for their investment. These payouts can come in the form of cash, additional shares, or other equivalents, and are usually distributed after the company has covered its essential expenses. Dividends are often declared on a quarterly or annual basis and can be an important factor for investors when choosing stocks. The decision to pay a dividend including the amount and timing is made by the company's board of directors and must also be approved by the shareholders.

Key Dividend Details for Major Companies

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): At its June 27 meeting, HAL’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share (face value Rs 5) for approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). August 21 is the record date to identify eligible shareholders. If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days after the AGM.

Coal India: The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5.15 per share (face value Rs 10) for the fiscal year 2024-25, subject to approval by shareholders at the AGM.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL): On May 21, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.72 per share (face value Rs 10), pending shareholder approval at the AGM. The record date is August 21, and if approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days after the AGM.

Thomas Cook (India): The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.45 per share.

Honda India Power Products Ltd.: For the fiscal year 2025-26, Honda India plans to pay an interim dividend of 1,000 per cent — that’s Rs 100 for each share with a face value of Rs 10. The record date is August 21, 2025, and the dividend will be paid on or before September 11, 2025.

Other Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Today

Other stocks trading ex-dividend today include Amj Land Holdings, which has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.20 per share. Bhandari Hosiery Exports is set to pay a final dividend of Rs 0.02 per share, while BSL has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per share. Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries plans to distribute a final dividend of Rs 3.00 per share, and Manorama Industries has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share. Additionally, Pudumjee Paper Products has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.60 per share, Relaxo Footwears is set to pay a final dividend of Rs 3.00 per share, and Styrenix Performance Materials has declared an interim dividend of Rs 31.00 per share. Investors holding these stocks as of the record date will be eligible for the respective dividend payouts.

On Thursday morning, the Indian benchmark indices saw a slight rise amid mixed signals from global markets. The Sensex went up by 89 points, or 0.11 per cent, reaching 81,947, while the Nifty gained 14 points, or 0.06 per cent, to hit 25,064.