6 Hidden Value Mutual Funds That Secretly Delivered 20%+ Returns In Last 3 Years

New Delhi: When choosing a mutual fund scheme, most investors look at its historical performance and compare it with peers in the same category. Although past returns don’t guarantee future performance, they often serve as a useful reference point. A strong track record usually attracts more investors, while consistent underperformance may discourage participation.

What Are Value Mutual Funds?

Value mutual funds are a category of equity-oriented schemes that invest at least 65 percent of their corpus in equities. These funds follow a value investing strategy—focusing on fundamentally strong companies whose stocks are currently undervalued but hold the potential to deliver better returns once their true worth is recognized by the market.

As of July 31, 2025, there are 24 value schemes in India, managing assets of around Rs 2.01 lakh crore, according to AMFI data.

Leading the pack is the HSBC Value Fund, which generated an annualised return of 23.84 per cent. Close behind is the JM Value Fund, delivering 23.34 per cent over the same period. Another strong contender, the Quant Value Fund, gave investors 22.98 per cent, cementing its spot as one of the top-performing schemes.

Other funds that consistently delivered over 21 per cent annualised returns include the Axis Value Fund at 21.45 per cent, the Nippon India Value Fund at 21.19 per cent, and the ICICI Prudential Value Fund, which recorded 21.05 per cent.

These figures highlight that several value-oriented schemes have rewarded investors with annualised returns well above 20 per cent in just three years. However, while such performance is encouraging, investors are advised to remember that market conditions can change, and past numbers do not necessarily guarantee similar growth in the future.

While strong past performance is encouraging, it should not be the sole deciding factor for investors. Before choosing a scheme, consider:

Fund house reputation and track record

Fund manager’s experience (for active schemes)

Whether the scheme is active or passive

The current economic and market scenario

Final Note

These schemes have rewarded investors handsomely in the past three years. However, market conditions can change, and past performance does not guarantee similar results in the future.

Disclaimer: This article is meant purely for information and should not be treated as investment advice. Please consult a SEBI-registered advisor before investing.