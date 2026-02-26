7 years of PM Kisan Yojna: Check 7 Mandatory information required to enroll in the scheme

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), the central sector scheme of the Indian Government, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 2019, has completed 7 years.

PM-KISAN scheme was launched to supplement the financial needs of farmers with cultivable land-holding. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, cultivable landholding is primary eligibility criteria to receive benefit of the Scheme subject to certain exclusions relating to higher economic status.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here are 7 Mandatory information required to enroll in PM Kisan scheme

-- Farmer’s / Spouse’s name

-- Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth

-- Bank account number

-- IFSC/ MICR Code

-- Mobile Number

-- Aadhaar Number

-- Other customer information as available in the passbook which is required for mandate registration

PM-Kisan 22nd Instalment

Farmers are currently waiting for the 22nd Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme. It is expected that they may get Rs 2,000 in their bank account between March-April.

PM Narendra Modi in November 2025 released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).



The following categories of beneificiaries of higher economic status are not be eligible for benefit under the PM Kisan scheme.

1. All Institutional Land holders.

2. Farmer families which belong to one or more of the following categories:.

3. Former and present holders of constitutional posts

4. Former and present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils, former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

5. All serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State Government Ministries /Offices/Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and Attached offices /Autonomous Institutions under Government as well as regular employees of the Local Bodies (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff /Class IV/Group D employees)

6. All superannuated/retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs.10,000/-or more (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff / Class IV/Group D employees) of above category

7. All Persons who paid Income Tax in last assessment year

A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured the benefits of the scheme reach all the farmers across the country without involvement of any middlemen. Maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries, the Government of India has disbursed over Rs 4 lakh crore in 21 instalments since inception, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Ramnath Thakur informed in a written reply to a Question in the Lok Sabha recently.