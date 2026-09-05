72% of long-pending pension grievances resolved under Special Campaign 3

New Delhi: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), in its third edition of the Special Campaign, redressed 72 percent of cases of long-pending pension grievances/claims/issues. It is an initiative by the government to address the pension-related grievances of its retired employees. The campaign, which lasted from July 7th, 2026, to August 31st, 2026, functioned in two phases: the Preparatory phase and the Executionary phase.
Preparatory phase: During this phase, 40 ministries/departments and their attached or subordinate offices had to identify cases of long-pending grievances, claims, and issues submitted by pensioners through online and physical modes. A total of 1,062 cases were identified during this phase.
Cases pending on the CPENGRAMS portal for more than one month were further taken into account, making the total number of cases 3,193.
The Centralized Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) is an online system to redress and monitor pensioners' grievances while providing efficient access.
Executionary phase: DoPPW, in coordination with ministries/departments, conducted two mid-review meetings where the progress of grievance redressal was continuously monitored.
As a result, 2,306 cases out of 3,193 cases have been successfully resolved, as per the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. "Active follow-up is being done for the redressal of remaining grievances," the ministry states further.
The Ministry, in the release, claims that the majority of the redressed cases of pensioners and family pensioners pertain to the rural demographic, which indicates the narrowing digital gap as a result of various online portals used by the ministries/departments to address the complaints.
Among the major cases listed in the release, one involves the release of Rs 16.70 lakh in family pension arrears to Ms. Jayalakshmi Karnan, disabled daughter of a defence pensioner, with effect from June 2013.
Defence pensioner Idan Singh received disability pension arrears of Rs 30 lakh, with effect from 16.09.2016.
A settlement of Rs 26.12 lakh was made as war injury element arrears, with effect from January 1, 2006, in the case of defence pensioner Kapur Singh.
Rukmani Nair, spouse of a Defence pensioner, received dual family pension arrears of Rs 19 lakh, with effect from September 24, 2012.
Rs 18.57 lakh as Special Family Pension arrears with interest and Rs 12.60 lakh in arrears of Ex gratia along with interest were paid to Saranjit Kaur, mother of an army personnel, with effect from 28th July 2008.
DoPPW has been organizing the Special Campaign since 2024 in a bid to accelerate the process of pensioners' grievance redressal and to ensure timely disbursement of the arrears.
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