7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees cannot accumulate earned leave for encashment? Here's the truth

Media reports stated that Modi government has made it compulsory for its permanent employees to take at least 20 days of earned leave every year.

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees cannot accumulate earned leave for encashment? Here&#039;s the truth
Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest news: With the advent of new age technology, you will find that information is floating on all online platforms. However it is very important to know and differentiate between correct and incorrect information.

Lately, a viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms stating that the Modi government has made it compulsory for its permanent employees to take at least 20 days of earned leave every year, instead of hoarding them up for encashment.

The above news, it seems that is a false news. Revealing the truth behind the news, PIB has tweeted, “It is being claimed that the government has made it compulsory for its permanent employees to take at least 20 days of earned leave every year, instead of hoarding them up for encashment. #PIBFactCheck: The claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the central govt.”

 

How to get messages fact-checked?

Live TV

#mute

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

