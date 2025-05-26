8.25% Interest On Pf On Ratified: Here's How To Check It Via SMS, Online, Missed Call
The interest rate on EPF for 2024-25 is set to be credited into the accounts of the EPFO members soon.
New Delhi: The Central government has ratified the interest rate on employees' provident fund (PF) deposits at 8.25 percent for FY2024-25 -- the same as the previous fiscal.
In February, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced to retain the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits at 8.25 per cent for FY25. The decision was taken by the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees at a meeting in the national capital.
The Ministry of Finance has now cleared the rate of interest on employees' PF at 8.25 per cent for FY25. A notification from the Labour Ministry has also been sent to the retirement fund body this week, according to reliable sources on Saturday.
The EPFO had earlier increased the interest rate on EPF for its 7 crore members to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24, from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.
Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App
Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE
Log on to epfindia.gov.in
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account
How to check EPF balance through UMANG App
Open the UMANG App
Click on EPFO.
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance
How to check EPF balance through SMS
Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.
How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call
EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.
