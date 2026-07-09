8.25% PF interest for 2025-26 being disbursed; members can view interest credit by July 15

New Delhi: Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the annual interest for the financial year 2025-26 at 8.25 percent will be credited soon. Mandaviya said that members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15.
He noted that earlier, although the EPFO interest rate was declared much earlier, the actual credit to members' accounts generally took place only by October-November.
Mandaviya said the centralised platform would provide members with a unified digital interface. The revamped EPFO Member portal, will give access to members a unified digital interface. PF subscribers can view their membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed on the portal.
Alternatively, you can also check EPF Balance via SMS. If your UAN is active and your KYC details (Aadhaar, PAN, bank account) are updated, you can get your EPF balance through a simple SMS.
Open your phone’s SMS app. Type the message: EPFOHO UAN. Send it to: 7738299899. You'll receive a reply from EPFO with your current EPF balance, latest contribution details, and UAN information.
You can also check your EPF balance using the UMANG App which gives you easy access to EPFO services on your phone. You can check your EPF balance, download your passbook, and more from the app. Select ‘Employee Centric Services’ and tap on ‘View Passbook’. Enter your UAN to see your EPF balance and account details.
PF subscribers can also check EPF balance by giving a missed call. If your mobile number is linked to your UAN and KYC is updated, you can check your EPF balance with a simple missed call. Dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. The call will disconnect automatically after a few rings. You’ll receive an SMS with your latest EPF balance in a few seconds.
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