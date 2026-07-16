/8.25% PF interest for FY 2025-26 credited in provident fund accounts of 34 crore subscribers; how to check balance

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has credited PF interest in the Provident Fund accounts of 34 subscribers for the financial year 2025-26. As per government's announcement the interest credit was deposited at one go on July 15.
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had previously said that the centralised platform would provide members with a unified digital interface. The revamped EPFO Member portal, will give access to members a unified digital interface. PF subscribers can view their membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed on the portal.
Alternatively, you can also check EPF Balance via SMS. If your UAN is active and your KYC details (Aadhaar, PAN, bank account) are updated, you can get your EPF balance through a simple SMS.
Open your phone’s SMS app. Type the message: EPFOHO UAN. Send it to: 7738299899. You'll receive a reply from EPFO with your current EPF balance, latest contribution details, and UAN information.
You can also check your EPF balance using the UMANG App which gives you easy access to EPFO services on your phone. You can check your EPF balance, download your passbook, and more from the app. Select ‘Employee Centric Services’ and tap on ‘View Passbook’. Enter your UAN to see your EPF balance and account details.
PF subscribers can also check EPF balance by giving a missed call. If your mobile number is linked to your UAN and KYC is updated, you can check your EPF balance with a simple missed call. Dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. The call will disconnect automatically after a few rings. You’ll receive an SMS with your latest EPF balance in a few seconds.
Earlier this week, EPFO introduced the Amnesty Scheme, 2026, providing a one-time opportunity for establishments operating exempted Provident Fund (PF) Trusts to regularise their status. The Labour and Employment Ministry said that the Scheme will remain open for a period of six months.
What is EPFO Amnesty Scheme 2026?
The EPFO's Amnesty Scheme 2026 applies to establishments that have been operating a Provident Fund Trust recognised under the Income Tax Act, 1961 but do not possess a formal exemption notification from the appropriate central or state government. The EPFO has introduced the Scheme as a one-time opportunity for these eligible establishments to regularise their status retrospectively. The Scheme aims to bring such trusts within a uniform statutory framework while ensuring compliance with the applicable legal provisions.
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