Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002450https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/85-tax-on-bank-transactions-above-rs-10-lakh-check-truth-behind-the-viral-claim-3002450.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance85% Tax On Bank Transactions Above Rs 10 Lakh? Check Truth Behind The Viral Claim
INCOME TAX

85% Tax On Bank Transactions Above Rs 10 Lakh? Check Truth Behind The Viral Claim

A post is being circulated by an Instagram handle manjju.choudhary stating government has imposed an “85% tax” on bank transactions above Rs 10 lakh.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

85% Tax On Bank Transactions Above Rs 10 Lakh? Check Truth Behind The Viral Claim

New Delhi: A social media post is going viral that claims that any bank transaction exceeding Rs 10 lakh will be taxed @85 percent.

A post is being circulated by an Instagram handle manjju.choudhary. Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted the social media claim. PIB has stated that the claim being made in this post is misleading.

"An Instagram reel by Instagram account ‘manjju.choudhary’ is claiming that the government has imposed an “85% tax” on bank transactions above Rs 10 lakh," posted PIB Factcheck on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PIB has said that this claim is fake, adding that income tax is levied only on income, not on transactions.

There is no provision in the Income Tax Act for levying any tax on bank transactions exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

"Beware of such fake claims and trust only official sources for information," wrote PIB.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Switzerland explosion
What Led To Explosion At Swiss Bar Leaving Dozens Dead And 100 Injured? DNA
China
Mass vs Mission: Why China’s Record Year Doesn't Change India’s Space Calculus
west bengal crime news
Cop Held For Death Of Woman Home Guard In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas
J&K education
JKBOSE Launches First-Ever Shina Textbooks for Classes 1And 2
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema
MMU Objects To ‘Vande Mataram’ Initiatives In J&K, Calls Them Un-Islamic
Assam CM 2026
Assam CM Highlights Achievements And Announces New Initiatives For 2026
DRDO
DRDO Weapon Systems Key During Operation Sindoor, Reveals Rajnath Singh
Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
UP Man Missing Since 1997 Returns Home After 28 Years To Collect SIR Documents
Faridabad gang rape
'She Called Me At 3.30 am Sobbing': Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad
Border Security Force
19-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Apprehended By BSF In J-K