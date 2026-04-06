8am-4pm office, 1.5 times more pay for overtime, upto 52 weeks parental leave: Indian banker's post on Poland's working culture goes viral

New Delhi: An Indian banking professional based in Poland has drawn significant attention online after sharing a video in Instagram where he highlights the benefits of working in Polish corporate companies. The video has sparked extensive discussion on social media with people comparing the working conditions in Poland and India.

The Instagram video was shared by Anirudh Sharma where he spoke about his experience of working as a banking professional in Poland and the kinds of benefits that employees receive in addition to their monthly salary. Sharma said that companies in Poland offer flexible working hours. He said he usually works from 8 am to 4 pm which helps him to manage his personal life more easily. He said that employees are often given the option to work from home two to three days a week which is good for professional and personal life.

Sharma said employees who work on public holidays often receive double pay. Overtime work is generally paid at 1.5 times the regular pay. Generally 80 percent of salary is paid for sick leave and some organisations offer full paid sick leaves to employees.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharma said that several companies provide employee friendly initiatives like team outings, outdoor events and wellness programs. He said that companies prioritize health and fitness. Some workplaces provide benefits like multisport cards which give access to gyms, yoga, swimming and other activities. Some companies also provide breakfast to employees.

Sharma said that the standard employees receive between 20 and 26 days of paid vacation per year depending on their years of experience. Some companies provide a minimum of two weeks of continuous leave. Some employers offer an additional two to three optional days of leave for social and personal activities. And, some offices offer half-days off before public holidays.

Sharma said that parental leave is also generous in Poland. For someone who is expecting a baby, the maternity and parental leave can go up to 52 weeks which is supported by both the company and government. He also noted that work pressure often becomes lighter during the summer months in many offices.

Sharma said that one of the best parts of working in Poland is that the employees usually only need to inform their managers before taking leave rather than requesting formal permission, he added.

Netizens React



The video quickly gained traction online with users praising the work culture in Poland and many asking Sharma for advice and guidance on how to land a job in Poland.

A user commented, “He's lucky. Most of us are struggling to make ends meet and many work with no benefits. It's one thing to work in corporate, another to have different kinds of jobs.”

Another user said, "That is true, not only salary is important."

One viewer wrote, "My company makes me feel like I'm working in a European country but a 100 years back.”

One viewer asked, "Can you help me with the site where i can apply for the job in Poland or if you can help me with your email id."

Another viewer asked, "How to get a job there?"