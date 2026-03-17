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NewsBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: 5 promotions, 6% annual increment rate to reducing commutation of pension period; here's what AITUC has demanded
8TH PAY COMMISSION

8th Pay Commission: 5 promotions, 6% annual increment rate to reducing commutation of pension period; here's what AITUC has demanded

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded that the revision of pay scales, pension, allowances and other benefits should take effect from January 1, 2026, since the pay revision is already due.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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8th Pay Commission: 5 promotions, 6% annual increment rate to reducing commutation of pension period; here's what AITUC has demanded

New Delhi: As the 8th Pay Commission gets underway, lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are hopeful that the 8th CPC will introduce a decent payout hike. Employees expect that the Commission will submit its recommendation report within 18 months from the date of the announcement of the terms of reference (ToR) in November 2025. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to implement significant increases in salaries and pensions from January 1, 2026. 

AITUC demands 8 CPC recommendations from January 1, 2026

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded that the revision of pay scales, pension, allowances and other benefits should take effect from January 1, 2026, since the pay revision is already due. Employees believe that if the 8th Pay Commission is effective from January 1, 2026, both employees and pensioners would receive payout arrears starting from January 1, 2026.

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Past trends of payout revision in Commissions

Arrears are one of the most significant financial windfalls for employees following a pay commission implementation. In the case of the 7th Pay Commission, employees received significant arrears. During the 7th Pay Commission, the revised salaries and pensions were rolled out from July 2016 but employees were paid six-month arrears for the period starting from January 2016. 

The precedent set by the previous pay panel indicates that the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are likely to come into effect retrospectively from January 2026. The delay in implementation of the 8th CPC could result in substantial arrears particularly if the pay commission recommendations are implemented retrospectively. If the 8th Pay Panel submits its recommendations by the end of 2027 and implementation stretches to 2028, the employees are expected to get arrears as per the new pay effective from January 1, 2026.

AITUC’s other recommendations related to 8 CPC

The AITUC has demanded a fitment factor of at least 3.0 from the 8th Pay Commission. AITUC said that a 3.0 fitment factor would significantly increase pay levels and improve the financial condition of government employees.

The employee union has urged the 8th Pay Commission to scrap the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). 

The union has demanded a 5 percent pension increase every five years, aligning with the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee.

AITUC has proposed increasing the annual increment rate for central government employees to at least 6 percent.

Considering the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, the union has urged the 8th CPC to treat the family unit as 5 instead of the existing 3 units.

The employee union has asked the 8th Pay Commission to reduce the pension commutation restoration period from 15 years to 11 to 12 years.

The union has sought at least five promotions during a 30-year government career.

The union has urged that the expenditure involved in the technological daily requirements like internet connectivity should also be part of the salary.

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