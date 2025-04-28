8th Pay Commission: All Eyes On Formation Of Pay Panel As Govt Officially Announces Filling Up Of 35 Posts On Deputation

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent circular issued by the Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Ministry of Finance on the filling up of posts on deputation basis, all eyes are set on official announcement on the formation of Pay Panel.

"It is proposed to fill up the 35 posts in 8th Central Pay Commission on deputation basis. These posts are to be staffed for the period from the date of constitution of the 8th CPC till the closure of the Commission," the DOE circular had mentioned.

The circular added that appointments to the 8th CPC will be governed by the regular norms prescribed by DoPT from time to time. lt is requested to circulate this requirement among the relevant officials and personnel in your organization.

DOE had said that Nominations/applications, in the attached proforma along with the supporting documents i.e. APAR of five years, Vigilance Clerance etc. should be sent to the government's official address.

It added that the circular was open-ended in nature, meaning that applications will be considered on a continuous basis until all vacancies are filled.

Here are the basic details of the 8th Central Pay Commission vacancy on deputation basis

Post No. of Vacancies Pay Scale Of Pay Matrix) Sr. System Analyst 01 Level-11 Desk Officer/Section Officer 07 Level-8/10 Assistant Section Officer 02 Level-7 PS/PPS/Sr. PPS 06 Level-8/10/11/12 PA/Stenographer 11 Level-4/7 Cashier/SSA 02 Level-4 Driver 03 Level-2 MTS 03 Level-1

Meanwhile, a report by the Financial Express, the ToR will be notified in two to three weeks. The report also said the chairman and members of the panel will be named simultaneously.

“There is substantial progress on the ToR and members to be appointed for the 8th CPC. Hopefully, these will be notified in the next 2-3 weeks,” an official had said.

The Commission may be given at least one year to compile its report. The report would be prepared after in-depth discussions with the stakeholders, including the central government, public sector enterprises, and state governments.