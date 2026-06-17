/8th Pay Commission: Casual leave, half day CL, late attendance for central govt employees; check NC-JCM Staff Side demand

New Delhi: The 8th Pay Commission memorandum submission deadline has ended. The government had invited representatives from all stakeholders to post their suggestions related to the 8th Pay Commission on the official 8th Central Pay Commission website. Now that the deadline for submitting the memorandum to the 8th CPC has ended, it is time for the pay panel to review suggestions from various organisations representing employees and pensioners.
A number of proposals were made by various employee unions and stakeholders, including central government employee unions, pensioners’ associations and various ministries to address issues related to pay revision, salaries, pension and fitment factors. In a memorandum submitted by the NC-JCM Staff Side to the 8th Pay Commission on common service matters of central government employees and pensioners, it demanded changing a rule related to deduction of half-day casual leave (CL) due to late attendance.
Demand for changing rule related to deduction of half-day CL
The Staff Side demanded changing a rule related to deduction of half-day CL due to late attendance. At present, if an employee has already marked two late attendances of up to an hour in a month then half day CL is deducted for each late attendance. The Staff Side proposed that this limit be increased to two hours. The Staff Side said, "At present half day CL is debited to the CL account for each late attendance over and above late attendance up to an hour for not more than 2 occasions in a month. Considering the present huge traffic conditions in almost all the cities and also the fact that biometric attendance system is implemented in all the central government establishments, the above provision may be amended that late attendance up to 120 minutes (2 hours) in a month may be condoned and any late attendance after this 120 minutes grace period in a month then Half day CL can be deducted."
What is the current status and the proposed change?
Currently the late attendance limit for employees is up to 1 hour or 60 minutes. An employee can be late a maximum of 2 times in a single calendar month. If an employee is late for a third time in the same month or by more than an hour then the employer will typically deduct a half-day of leave. The Staff Side has proposed that the limit be increased to up to 120 minutes or 2 hours and only after a total of 120 minutes in a month is exceeded that half-day CL be deducted.
Casual leave rules for government employees
Casual leave is not a recognized form of leave. The government employee on casual leave is not treated as absent from duty and his pay is not intermitted. Late attendance up to an hour on not more than 2 occasions in 1 month may be condoned by the competent authority if it is satisfied that the late attendance is due to unavoidable reasons.
Why the demand for changing rule related to half-day CL deduction?
The Staff Side has demanded changing the rule related to deduction of half-day CL due to late attendance in view of rising traffic-related hassles in almost every city. Traffic-related hassles make people late for work because congestion introduces unpredictability into a commute. Employees are penalized for traffic-related hassles which are outside their control. The Staff Side has said that if the facility is introduced then it will support a human and efficient workforce.
The 8th Pay Commission expected to review the proposals made by various stakeholders and use the relevant suggestions to frame its final recommendations. The report is expected to be submitted approximately 18 months after the Commission's constitution.
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