8th Pay Commission: Crucial meeting from April 28-30; Notice issued for Unions, Associations to...

New Delhi: 8th Pay Commission deputy secretary Abhay N Sahay issued a notice on 11 April, regarding a scheduled meeting in New Delhi on April 28, 29 and 30.

The letter has invited memorandum from interested Unions and Associations to submit their memorandum on 8th CPC ahead of the meeting.

"The Eighth Central Pay Commission shall schedule interactions at Delhi on 28th 29th and 30th April, 2026 (Tuesday Thursday). Interested Unions/Associations desirous of interacting with the Commission at Delhi may kindly submit memorandum at Commission’s website (8cpc.gov.in) and thereafter, submit their request seeking an appointment at abhay.sahay[at]nic.in on or before 20th April, 2026, along with unique memo Id’ generated after submitting memorandum. Venue- details and meeting schedule shall be intimated subsequently," said the notice.

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The letter further added that the Commission shall be holding more meetings at Delhi and at various other States in due course.

8th Pay Commission meeting in March

On March 12, 2026, all the drafting committee members of the 8th Pay Commission met to discuss the common memorandum of all employee and pensioner bodies.

Earlier, the 8th Pay Commission had sought responses from the stakeholders through an 18 question questionnaire related to salary, pension and employment. In a letter dated April 1, 2026, Shiva Gopal Mishra, secretary National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) wrote to Pankaj Jain, Member Secretary, 8th Central Pay Commission requesting to examine nine key points to be included in the question format before it submits the joint memorandum of all employee bodies.

Govt's stand on salary hike

In February this year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in parliament that the government has already notified the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission and its Terms of Reference (ToR) vide Resolution dated 03.11.2025. As per Resolution, the Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, it was told.

The MoS Finance also said that the 8th CPC has been mandated to make its recommendations on salaries, allowances, pension and other benefits of the central government employees.

Salary hike under 8th CPC

The 8th Pay Commission will decide the fitment factor which will determine the salary hike to be announced. Unions are pushing for a fitment factor of 3.25 or higher citing higher consumption units and inflation. However, the real size of the pay increase will become clear once the government decides on the fitment factor.