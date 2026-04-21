8th Pay Commission deadline extended: you still have until April 30 to submit your memorandum

New Delhi: If you are a central government employee, a pensioner, or part of a staff union and have been waiting to share your inputs with the 8th Pay Commission, there is still time. The government has confirmed that the official deadline for submitting memoranda through the Commission's website remains open until April 30, 2026.

A clarification issued by the 8th Pay Commission on April 20 clears up confusion that had been circulating among government employees and pensioner groups about whether the submission window had already closed. It had not — at least not for most people.

What actually closed on April 20

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The April 20 date applied to a specific and limited group: unions and associations that wanted to interact directly and in person with the Commission during its early rounds of meetings in Pune and Delhi. That particular window for early in-person interaction is now shut.

Everything else remains open. Any government employee, retired official, pensioner, or associated organisation that wants to formally submit ideas, demands, or suggestions to the Commission can still do so through the official website. The deadline for online memorandum submission is April 30, 2026 — giving stakeholders roughly ten days from the clarification date to participate.

The distinction matters because many people assumed the April 20 cut-off applied to all forms of participation. The Commission's April 20 press release was specifically issued to correct that misunderstanding and keep the broader consultation process active.

Why the 8th Pay Commission was set up

The central government sets up a Pay Commission roughly once every decade. Its job is to review the salary structures, allowances, and pension benefits of central government employees and recommend changes that keep compensation fair, competitive, and in line with current economic conditions.

The 8th Pay Commission was formally established after the Union Cabinet approved its Terms of Reference on October 28, 2025, according to a Press Information Bureau release from that date. Its core objectives are to ensure that the pay of central government employees remains competitive with private sector salaries, accounts for inflation over the years since the last revision, and reflects the evolving nature of public sector responsibilities.

The Commission's recommendations will affect millions of central government employees currently in service and millions more who have retired and are drawing pensions. Its decisions also typically influence pay revisions at state government level, making the exercise one with genuinely nationwide impact.

More meetings are being planned across India

Along with extending the memorandum deadline, the Commission has also confirmed that consultations will not be limited to Delhi and Pune. Additional meetings are being scheduled across Maharashtra and other states, ensuring that employees and pensioner groups from different parts of the country have a fair chance to present their views in person.

This wider consultation approach is consistent with how previous Pay Commissions have operated — gathering inputs from a broad cross-section of stakeholders before drafting final recommendations.

What you should do before April 30

If you want your voice to count in shaping the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations on salary revision, allowances, and pension benefits, the window to act is the remaining days of April 2026.

Employees and pensioners can submit their memoranda — essentially written documents outlining their demands, suggestions, and concerns — directly through the 8th Pay Commission's official website. Unions and staff associations that missed the April 20 in-person interaction deadline can still contribute through this online route.

The Commission is in its active consultation phase as of April 21. What is submitted now will form part of the record that Commission members draw on when drafting their recommendations on pay scales, fitment factors, allowances, and pension structures for central government employees and retirees.

Given that the 8th Pay Commission's final recommendations are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026 if employee demands are accepted, or from a date the government formally notifies, the inputs submitted now could directly shape the salary and pension calculations that will govern millions of households for years to come.

Key dates to remember

April 20, 2026 was the cut-off for unions and associations seeking early in-person interaction with the Commission in Pune and Delhi. That window is now closed.

April 30, 2026 is the deadline for submitting memoranda through the Commission's official website. This window remains open for all stakeholders including individual employees, pensioners, and organisations.