Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2947521https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/8th-pay-commission-delay-govt-staff-may-have-to-wait-until-2028-for-salary-hike-2947521.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
8TH PAY COMMISSION

8th Pay Commission Delay: Govt Staff May Have To Wait Until 2028 For Salary Hike

 This commission, set up once every 10 years, reviews and revises salaries, pensions, and allowances of central government employees and pensioners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

8th Pay Commission Delay: Govt Staff May Have To Wait Until 2028 For Salary HikeFile Photo

New Delhi: In January this year, the Modi government announced the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission. This commission, set up once every 10 years, reviews and revises salaries, pensions, and allowances of central government employees and pensioners.

However, even after seven months, there has been no real progress. The Terms of Reference (ToR), which outline the commission’s scope, are still not ready. Also, the members and chairman have not yet been appointed. This delay has worried over 1 crore central employees and pensioners. Their unions have written to the government asking for updates. The Finance Ministry has said it is gathering inputs from states, ministries, and employee groups before issuing the formal notification.

What Happened with the 7th Pay Commission?

Looking back, the 7th Pay Commission took almost 3 years from its announcement to the implementation of its recommendations.

Announcement: 25 September 2013 (UPA government)

ToR Notification: 28 February 2014 (5 months later)

Appointment of Members: 4 March 2014 (just 4 days after ToR)

Report Submission: 19 November 2015 (after 1 year 8 months)

Implementation: 29 June 2016 (7 months after report submission, effective from 1 January 2016)

So, the full process took about 2 years and 9 months.

What This Means for the 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission was announced on 16 January 2025. If it follows the same pace as the 7th Commission, the final implementation may not happen before late 2027 or early 2028.

So far:

The announcement has been made.

The Staff Side of NC-JCM (a platform for government-employee dialogue) has given draft proposals with demands.

But the ToR and appointments are still pending.

If the government issues the ToR by August 2025, and the process follows the 7th Commission’s timeline, then recommendations may only be implemented by January 2028.

Even if the implementation happens late, the salary and pension revisions will be retrospective from 1 January 2026.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK