8th Pay Commission: Demands raised to treat family as 5-units framework instead of 3 -- How will it benefit dependent parents? Explained

New Delhi: The Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery - NC-JCM) has demanded a minimum pay of Rs 69,000 in the memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission on April 14. Based on the Rs 69,000 minimum pay, the NC-JCM has proposed that the family be treated as five instead of three units and that the minimum pay must be based on a scientific living wage formula covering food, housing, education, healthcare, transport and the technological requirements.

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Consultation process of 8th Pay Commission

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As part of its operational procedure, the 8th Pay Commission sought inputs from employees, pensioners and stakeholders through a structured questionnaire. The Commission specifically asked stakeholders to share their views on basic pay, minimum pay, annual increment and pay levels and matrix. The Staff Side NC-JCM responded with a detailed memorandum stating that the existing pay structure needs a fundamental reset to account for growing living expenses and changing social realities.

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8th Pay Commission: Family unit to be treated as 5 units

At the heart of the Rs 69,000 demand is a move away from the traditional three unit family model used in earlier pay commissions. The Staff Side has proposed a five unit family framework consisting of employee, spouse, children and dependent parents.

"Minimum Pay must be based on a scientific living wage formula covering Food, Housing, Education, Health Care, Transport and the Technological / Digital Needs. The Present system of treating a family as 3 Units should be dispensed with and the Family should be treated as 5 Units (employee 1 Unit, Spouse 1 Unit (No Gender Discrimination), 2 Children, 0.8 Units each of the parents 0.8 Units. This works out to a total of 5.2 Units (Rounded off to 5 Units)," the memorandum said.

The memorandum said that under legal obligations under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, it is mandatory that children support dependent parents. The current minimum pay is inadequate and must ensure a decent standard of living and not subsistence, the memorandum said.

8th Pay Commission: Calculation of minimum pay (TABLE)



The memorandum states that considering the average retail prices of the food items, clothing expenditure, 7.5 percent for housing, 20 percent for fuel, electricity, water charges, 25 percent for skill development and for additional expenditure towards marriage, recreation, festival, technology charges at the rate of 5 percent, the minimum pay computed by the Staff Side is Rs 69,000 for a five unit family.

8th Pay Commission: Food and nutrition norms revised

The Staff Side mentions that the earlier 2700 kcal norm is inadequate and therefore, the ICMR recommendation of 3490 kcal should be adopted, especially for physically demanding work. The Staff Side said that nutrition must ensure health, productivity and dignity and not mere survival.

The food basket must include:

Adequate protein sources such as milk, eggs, meat and fish.

Dairy consumption of 30-35 litres per month for 5 units

Fruits, vegetables and balanced nutrition

Spices, beverages and processed food

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor and salary

The fitment factor is the multiplication unit used for determining the new basic salary and pensions under a pay commission. It is instrumental in introducing uniform revision of basic pay scales across all levels of central government employees.

Based on the Rs 69,000 minimum pay, the Staff Side also proposed a fitment factor of 3.833 for fixing the pay of existing employees and for increasing the pension of existing pensioners. The memorandum has said that the fitment factor for the revision of pensions should be at par with the same recommended for employees. Millions of central government employees and pensioners may receive a substantial arrear if the proposed fitment factor of 3.833 is accepted and the 8th Pay Commission is implemented retrospectively.

8th Pay Commission: Revised pay scale

The memorandum proposed raising the rate of annual increment from the existing 3 to 6 percent. It also proposed the merger of pay scales and the revised pay scales of 8th CPC. It proposed limiting the gap between minimum and maximum pay to a 1:12 ratio which will help in reducing income inequality and improving morale. It further proposed that there should not be a wide gap between one pay scale and the other and a structural balance may be maintained.

8th Pay Commission: Government expenditure on salaries

The Staff Side said that the central government spends approximately 13 percent of its revenue expenditure on salaries, allowances and pensions. This expenditure is expected to rise during 2026-27 with the implementation of the 8th CPC. However, such expenditure should be viewed as an investment rather than a burden because higher salaries increase purchasing power which increases consumption and leads to greater tax collections. Pay revisions actually contribute positively to economic growth and fiscal sustainability, it said.